Top 10 shocking films, series based on real crimes on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These crime shows and movies will leave you scared and cautious at the same time as they are based on real incidents.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

The Stoneman Murders

The web series on Amazon Prime Video is based on the 1980 real story of a serial killer targeting people on the streets of Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout At Lokhandwala

The film on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jamtara

Jamtara on Netlifx brings phishing operations, frauds, and scams to the limelight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav on Zee 5 is loosely based on a serial killer who active during the mid-1960s in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar

Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is about the double murder case of Noida.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakhri Sach

The web series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about the Burari death case where a family of 11 people hanged themselves to death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica

The film on Netflix is about the murder of Jessica Lal and how her sister fights for justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz

Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is based on Rajasthan-based gangster Anandpal Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix is about a cop behind a serial killer in Bihar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur

The film on Netflix showcases the real life gang wars that happen in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa to Farzi: Movies and web series that inspired people to commit crimes in real life

 

 Find Out More