Top 10 shocking films, series based on real crimes on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These crime shows and movies will leave you scared and cautious at the same time as they are based on real incidents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
The web series on Amazon Prime Video is based on the 1980 real story of a serial killer targeting people on the streets of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara on Netlifx brings phishing operations, frauds, and scams to the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav on Zee 5 is loosely based on a serial killer who active during the mid-1960s in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is about the double murder case of Noida.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about the Burari death case where a family of 11 people hanged themselves to death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix is about the murder of Jessica Lal and how her sister fights for justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is based on Rajasthan-based gangster Anandpal Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix is about a cop behind a serial killer in Bihar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix showcases the real life gang wars that happen in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
