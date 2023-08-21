Top 10 shows on Netflix to teach kids amazing values

Here's a list of 10 kids' shows on Netflix that are best for teaching valuable lessons

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Clifford the Big Red Dog

It teaches about teamwork, sharing and problem-solving.

Beat bugs

It tells about emotions, friendship and respecting one another.

Kazoops

This show teaches about imagination, family and love for pets.

Puffin Rock

It is to learn about friendship and family relationships.

Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood

Focuses on social and emotional skills for preschoolers.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again

Learn about science and adventure with Ms Frizzle and her students.

Word Party

Teaches vocabulary and social skills to younger children.

Super Why

Focuses on literacy and problem-solving through storybook adventures.

Trollhunters

Emphasizes courage, friendship, and battling against evil.

Ask the StoryBots

Answers curious questions through fun animations and songs.

