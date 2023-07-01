Top 10 silliest and hilarious Bollywood films that'll make you go WTH
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Karzzzz was bad as it had Himesh Reshammiya's acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humshakals will give you a bad headache.
Prem Aggan had over-the-top dialogues and acting.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani is about a bride becoming a skeleton in 20 minutes and is murdered by the husband.
Radhe is not at all a remarkable movie.
Keep your brain behind if you want to watch Himmatwala.
Jodi Breakers will surely waste your time.
Welcome To New York has horrible script and dialogue.
Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag is not even near Sholay.
Desh Drohi is a cringe movie.
There are a few Bollywood films that are very bad.
These movies will make you leave your place.
