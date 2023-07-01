Top 10 silliest and hilarious Bollywood films that'll make you go WTH

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Karzzzz was bad as it had Himesh Reshammiya's acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humshakals will give you a bad headache.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Aggan had over-the-top dialogues and acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani is about a bride becoming a skeleton in 20 minutes and is murdered by the husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe is not at all a remarkable movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep your brain behind if you want to watch Himmatwala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodi Breakers will surely waste your time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To New York has horrible script and dialogue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag is not even near Sholay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desh Drohi is a cringe movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are a few Bollywood films that are very bad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These movies will make you leave your place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood films, web series on OTT that describe life and struggles of Mumbai

 

 Find Out More