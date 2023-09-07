Top 10 slasher horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some slasher horror movies that will leave you scared

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Hush

Available on Netflix, this film follows a deaf writer's struggle to survive a masked killer in her isolated home.

The Cabin in the Woods

You can find this clever twist on the slasher genre on Amazon Prime Video.

Scream

The iconic slasher series can be streamed on Netflix.

Us

A family is attacked by their mysterious lookalikes dressed in red and wanting to kill them with a pair of scissors. Us is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Happy Death Day

Available on Netflix, this movie blends horror and humor as a college student relives the day of her murder.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Amazon Prime Video offers this classic Wes Craven slasher film.

Child's Play

This horror classic featuring the killer doll Chucky is available on Netflix.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

You can watch the original 1974 film on Amazon Prime Video.

Final Destination

Netflix has multiple films from this series where characters try to cheat death's design.

You're Next

This suspenseful home invasion slasher is available on Netflix.

