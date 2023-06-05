Top 10 slasher horror movies that will gross you out with the blood and gore

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

The Slumber Party Massacare

The Slumber Party Massacare is about how a high school student's slumber party becomes a bloodbath.

Switchblade Romance

Switchblade Romance is an endless night of horror.

Maniac

Maniac is all about how things do not go as planned.

Pieces

Pieces is about a college being targeted by a killer.

My Bloody Valentine

My Bloody Valentine is about 22 murders being done and Tom being suspected for the same.

Friday The 13th; Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th; Part VI: Jason Lives is about a killer who needs revenge.

The Prowler

The Prowler is about an unknown killer who is bent on again murdering.

Torso

Torso is about murders taking place in the University of Perugia.

Candyman

Candyman is a sequel to the horror movie Candyman.

The Burning

The Burning is about a summer camp caretaker being burnt.

