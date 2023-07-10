Top 10 slasher movies on OTT that will leave you choked
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Gumnaam on Disney+ Hotstar starts as horror movie that a ghost is killing everyone but it is someone who is killing a group of friends one by one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the story of anthology Darna Mana Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a slasher story about a group of friends who become prey to a mysterious killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raaz on Amazon Prime Video follows a couple who move into a haunted house and begin experiencing terrifying supernatural events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot on Amazon Prime Video is about a couple experience supernatural events, including the ghostly presence of a murdered woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
13B on Disney+ Hotstar follows a family who move into a new apartment and begin experiencing supernatural events related to a TV show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anamikaon Disney+ Hotstar follows a young woman experiencing terrifying visions of a ghostly presence in her new flat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaastu Shastra on MX Player follows a family who move into a new house that is haunted by the ghost of a young boy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ragini MMS on Amazon Prime Video follows a couple who visit a remote farmhouse and become prey to a vengeful spirit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Daayan on Disney+ Hotstar follows a magician who becomes obsessed with a woman who he believes is a witch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NH10 on Jio Cinema is about a couple who become embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a group of violent criminals while on a road trip.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com