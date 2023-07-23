Top 10 slice of life films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that'll lift your mood up
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Stanley Ka Dabba on Disney+Hotstar is a tale about the eponymous character Stanley and (the lack of) his dabba (lunch box).
Rajma Chawal on Netflix is the story of a father and son who have grown apart because of a generational difference.
Do Dooni Chaar on Netflix saw Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor reuniting onscreen after 30 years.
102 Not Out on Amazon Prime Video is the sad tale of a dad and a son.
October on Amazon Prime Video stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.
Waiting on Disney+ Hotstar shows how two people whose spouses are battling for life develop a good friendship.
The Lunchbox on Netflix (Nimrat Kaur's) lunchbox lands up with Saajan (Irrfan Khan) and an unspoken love story begins.
Mukti Bhawan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a son who has to take his father to Varanasi as the father believes he is about to breathe his last.
Parenthood on Netflix is a classic that gets better with time.
Piku on Sony LIV is the perfect slice-of-life movie.
A good slice-of-life movie can do the trick.
If you want to look for more works that capture everyday, mundane human experiences, this list is for you.
