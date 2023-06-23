Top 10 small budget Bollywood movies that registered huge box office collection
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's Queen made Rs 108 crore at the box office and the budget of the movie was Rs 15 crore.
Vicky Donor had Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and it made Rs 65 crore and the budget of the same was Rs 5 crore.
Aashiqui 2 had Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and it made Rs 150 crore and was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore.
Hindi Medium had Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore and had box office collection of Rs 332 crore.
Pink had Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and the box office collection Rs 107 crore and the box office collection was Rs 107 crore and the budget was Rs 21 crore.
Tumhari Sulu had Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and the budget was around Rs 20 crore and the box office collection was around Rs 50 crore.
Stree had Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and the box office collection was around Rs 180 crore.
Badhaai Ho had Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao and was made on a budget of Rs 22 crore and the box office collection is Rs 221 crore.
Andhadhun had Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte and was made on a budget of Rs 32 crore and the box office collection was around Rs 456 crore.
Article 15 had Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta. The box office collection was Rs 91 crore.
