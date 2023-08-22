Top 10 songs of Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi that are etched in memory

Raju Punjabi died at the age of 40, leaving his fans and family in grief.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Desi Desi Na Bolya Kar

Raju Punjabi is no more between us but this song of his is in everyone's mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandal

This song has collected 79 crore views on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laad Piya Ke

Featuring Sapna Chaudhary, this song of Raju Punjabi has gained 54 crore views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Solid Body

Released in 2015, this song has 24 crore views on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweety

The 2016 song Sweety also features Sapna Chaudhary and has collected 16 crore views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lehenga

Released in year 2018, this song reached 6.6 crore people. The song is loved by audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bewafa Sanam

This heartbreak song by Raju Punjabi was also loved by people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acha Lage Se

The song released in year 2018 and garnered 4.8 crore views on youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ladla Devar

The song Ladla Devar has a separate fanbase. The song has been watched 2.2 crore times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bomb

Featuring Anjali Raghav, this song was released in 2017 and has 2.1 crore views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs trolled for their personal choices

 

 Find Out More