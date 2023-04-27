Top 10 Bollywood songs to express love
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 will surely make you cry. Listen to this love song by Arijit Singh.
Tere Bina from Guru was created by Gulzar and AR Rahman. The song showed the chemistry of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met was a heart break song by Mohit Chauhan.
Woh Lamhe has a pretty song called Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai. The music was by Pritam.
Atif Aslam's most admired track was Pehli Nazar Mein from Race.
O Sathi Re from Omkara has been written by Gulzar and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Bhardwaj.
One of the most amazing love songs is Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji from Ishqiya.
Aaj Din Chadheya from Love Aaj Kal has everything beautiful in it.
Kaise Mujhe Tum from Ghajini is all about one entering our life and making us feel worthy.
Bollywood's most romantic song is Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
