Top 10 South actresses and their first job and pay

There are many South Indian actresses whose first job will totally shock you and the pay cheque. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

The star did her debut with Kirik Party for which reportedly she was paid Rs 1.5 lakh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Her first income salary was Rs 500 rupees for working eight hours as an air hostess. She was in class 10th or 11th reportedly.

Nayanthara

Reportedly she was a TV presenter before she joined the movie industry.

Trisha Krishnan

In Jodi she played a supporting actress role for which she got Rs 500.

Shruti Haasan

She was six when she first sang a song in Thevar Magan, her dad Kamal Haasan's film.

Kajal Aggarwal

In Kyun! Ho Gaya Na she played a supporting role which was her acting debut.

Namrata Shirodkar

She was a model and in 1993 Miss India.

Pooja Hegde

For Mugaamodi she charged reportedly Rs 30 lakh.

Nithiya Menen

In 7'O Clock at 17 she played a supporting role. back in 2006.

Sai Pallavi

The actress initially was not interested in acting as she wanted to be a doctor.

