Top 10 South celebs who worked for free

There have been many South Indian stars who did not charge a penny for different reasons. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Actor Suriya in Vikram

He essayed the role of Rolex in Vikram without charging a penny.

Actor Suriya in Rocketry The Nambi Effect

In R Madhavan's film Suriya played an important role and did not take any money.

Silambarasan TR

He sang the 'Thee Thalapathy' song for the family entertainer named Varisu.

Rajnikanth

The actor had played an important role in Mohan Babu's Telugu movie Pedarayudu in which he did not charge a penny.

Sundeep Kishan

The star in Okka Ammayi Thappa did not take his fees for playing the lead character.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress in Anando Brahma did not charge any fees, reportedly.

Thalapathy Vijay

The Tamil star reportedly will play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Jawan details

In Atlee's Jawan, reportedly Thalapathy Vijay did not charge any remuneration.

Trend goes on

There have been many examples of South stars who have worked for free and have set examples.

