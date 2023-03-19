Top 10 South Films with highest rating on IMDb to catch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

PS-1 - 8.3

Mani Ratnam’s period drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Major - 8.2

This film shows the untold story of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Streaming on Netflix

777 Charlie - 8.9

The film explores a cute bond between a dog and a man. Watch 777 Charlie on Amazon Prime Video

Kantara 9.2

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara explores the story of a Karnataka village. It is streaming on Netflix

RRR - 8.4

The SS Rajamouli directorial needs no explanation. Watch the RRR on Netflix

Sita Ramam - 8.6

Watch this beautiful love story on Disney+ Hotstar

Vikram - 8.4

This high-octane action movie starring Kamal Haasan is available on Disney+ Hotstar

KGF 2 - 8.3

The second part of Yash starrer KGF is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kartikeya 2 - 8.6

This action, adventure, and fantasy film is available to watch on Zee5

Thiruchitrambalam - 7.9

This is a comedy musical drama and is available on the south ott platform Sun NXT

