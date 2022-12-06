The Arjun Reddy star has done Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce & Arts in Hyderabad.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a bachelor's degree from Crescent Engineering College, Chennai in mechanical engineering. He also got a scholarship reportedly and went on to pursue Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York.Source: Bollywood
The veteran star had done a year of mechanical engineering at College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University back in Madras. He also did his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering back from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, he could not go to school but got a degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Madurai Kamaraj University.Source: Bollywood
Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya completed his schooling from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School and St. Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School back in Chennai. He also has a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.Source: Bollywood
The actor did his schooling from Fathima Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He also has a degree in Visual Communications from Loyola College but dropped out reportedly, as he wanted to act.Source: Bollywood
The senior actor was an NCC cadet and had also taken part in the Republic Day parade during his young days. He is a Commerce graduate from Sri Y N College at Narsapuram.Source: Bollywood
The actor is an engineer. He has done his B.Tech degree back from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.Source: Bollywood
The actor did his higher education from St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, back in Chennai and also has a degree in Commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa star studied at St. Patrick School, Chennai. He also has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration back from MSR College, Hyderabad.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!