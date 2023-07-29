Top 10 South Indian actors and their net worth will leave you amazed

Here is a list of Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, and more South Indian actors with the highest net worth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Nagarjuna Akkineni is the richest man in Telugu cinema with an impressive net worth of over Rs 3000 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Venkatesh Dagubbati is on second with an estimated net worth of Rs 2200.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another superstar leading in the list is Chiranjeevi with Rs 1650 net worth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ram Charan is on number 4 with a net worth of Rs 1370 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR has a reported net worth of Rs 450 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalaptahy Vijay who is the highest-paid actor has a net worth of Rs 445 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megastar Rajinikanth has an estimated net worth of rs 430 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan enjoys a net worth of Rs 430 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam star Mohanlal enjoys a net worth of Rs 376 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is on number 10 with a reported net worth of Rs 350 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
