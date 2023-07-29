Top 10 South Indian actors and their net worth will leave you amazed

Here is a list of Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, and more South Indian actors with the highest net worth.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna Akkineni is the richest man in Telugu cinema with an impressive net worth of over Rs 3000 crore.

Venkatesh Dagubbati

Venkatesh Dagubbati is on second with an estimated net worth of Rs 2200.

Chiranjeevi

Another superstar leading in the list is Chiranjeevi with Rs 1650 net worth.

Ram Charan

Reportedly, Ram Charan is on number 4 with a net worth of Rs 1370 crore.

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR has a reported net worth of Rs 450 crore.

Thalaptahy Vijay

Thalaptahy Vijay who is the highest-paid actor has a net worth of Rs 445 crore.

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth has an estimated net worth of rs 430 crore.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan enjoys a net worth of Rs 430 crore.

Mohanlal

Malayalam star Mohanlal enjoys a net worth of Rs 376 crore.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is on number 10 with a reported net worth of Rs 350 crore.

