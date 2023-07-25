Top 10 South Indian actors under 50 with massive networth; Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and more

A look at top South Indian actors who are under 50 but has a massive net worth.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Ram Charan

The RRR star's net worth is reportedly Rs 1,370 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR

As per Times Now, his net worth is Rs 571 crore approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

The Adipurush star's approximate net worth is said to be Rs 237 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

The Leo star's net worth is said to be above Rs 440 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star reportedly has a massive net worth of Rs 370 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

The Prince of Tollywood's net worth is approximately Rs 244 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush

As per Economic Times, his net worth was around Rs 160 crore in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya

The ace actor's net worth was said to be approximately Rs 186 Crore in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

The Arjun Reddy star's estimated net worth is said to be around Rs 55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

KGF star Yash's net worth is said to Rs 53 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bebika Dhurve-Manisha Rani, Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde: Greatest cat fights of Bigg Boss

 

 Find Out More