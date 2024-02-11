Top 10 South Indian actors who are crowd pullers

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

The success of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is the best example proving that Prabhas is the biggest crowd puller. The fans of 'Darling' are spread all over the nation.

Mahesh Babu is rightly called as the Prince of Tollywood. His latest release Guntur Kaaram is a major success.

The KGF series has brought massive fame to Yash. Wherever he goes, he gets mobbed. But he ensures to stay connected with his fans.

Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star thanks to Pushpa. Now the fans across the nation are waiting for Pushpa 2.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. He knows how to attract audiences to the theatres.

With the success of RRR, Ram Charan has reached the newer heights of success.

Same goes for Jr NTR. Fans are now waiting for his Devera to hit the theatres.

Vijay Deverakonda has become quite popular among the gen-Z crowd thanks to his good looks and charm.

Nani has gradually progressed on the graph of success. Hi Nana that recently released received immense love from all.

And of course, the Baap of all, Rajinikanth has to be on this list. He is the Thalaivaa whose films will always have the support of his die-hard fans.

