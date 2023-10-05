Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 10 South Indian actors who are pure vegetarians

These Top 10 South Indian stars swear by vegetarian food.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia

While she used to be fond of non-vegetarian food, Tamannaah has now switched her preferences to vegetarian meals.

Shriya Saran

Shriya loves homemade vegetarian meals and credits it for her glowing skin.

Dhanush

The Tamil superstar swears by a strictly vegetarian food diet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the top actors in Tollywood, Samantha is an avid vegetarian food lover.

Amy Jackson

Amy’s love for animals switched her food preferences from non-vegetarian to vegetarian.

Suriya

A lover of curd rice, Suriya goes by a strictly vegetarian diet.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actor is fond of plant-based meals.

Trisha Krishnan

The actor swears by vegetarian food and is also associated with PETA.

R Madhavan

Being a Tamil Brahmin, the actor has never consumed non vegetarian food in his life.

Amala Paul

The actor turned vegetarian after the demise of her beloved pet dog.

