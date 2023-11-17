Top 10 South Indian actors who broke the language barrier and became Pan India superstars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Allu Arjun became a popular name nationwide after the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas has gained fame with Baahubali and even featured in Bollywood movies like Saaho and Adipurush.

Ram Charan became a pan-India star after the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly a pan-India megastar having worked in several Bollywood and South movies for years.

Rishabh Shetty became an overnight sensation after the success of Kantara.

Yash received critical acclaim across India after his powerful performance in KGF.

R Madhavan has been a pan-India star for years having worked in several Bollywood and South movies.

Jr NTR gained critical acclaim nationwide after the blockbuster film RRR.

Rana Daggubati is a renowned name in the South and has worked in several Hindi films as well as breaking language barrier.

Tovino Thomas gained popularity nationwide after the success of Minnal Murali.

