Top 10 South Indian actors who make lots of money through successful business ventures

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Apart from his acting career, Allu Arjun co-owns HyLife Brewing Company and a franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in brands like Nourish You and SustainKart, and co-created the fashion label Saaki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay owns wedding halls in Chennai named after his family members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara launched her skincare brand, 9Skin, and has also invested in The Lip Balm Company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan has business interests in aviation like Trujet and also sports including Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna invested in Plum, a vegan skincare brand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Devarakonda launched his fashion label RWDY and co-owns the men’s volleyball team Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu also has ventures in film production, advertising, and the food industry making a very diversified income stream for the actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akkineni Nagarjuna owns a resto bar located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He also co-owns a lot of other restaurants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia also has a diversified career including an online jewellery brand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The best new Hindi thrillers on Netflix

 

 Find Out More