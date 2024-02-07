Top 10 South Indian actors who make lots of money through successful business ventures
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from his acting career, Allu Arjun co-owns HyLife Brewing Company and a franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in brands like Nourish You and SustainKart, and co-created the fashion label Saaki.
Thalapathy Vijay owns wedding halls in Chennai named after his family members.
Nayanthara launched her skincare brand, 9Skin, and has also invested in The Lip Balm Company.
Ram Charan has business interests in aviation like Trujet and also sports including Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.
Rashmika Mandanna invested in Plum, a vegan skincare brand.
Vijay Devarakonda launched his fashion label RWDY and co-owns the men’s volleyball team Hyderabad Black Hawks.
Mahesh Babu also has ventures in film production, advertising, and the food industry making a very diversified income stream for the actor.
Akkineni Nagarjuna owns a resto bar located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He also co-owns a lot of other restaurants.
Tamannaah Bhatia also has a diversified career including an online jewellery brand.
