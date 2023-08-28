Top 10 South Indian actors who played villains in crime thrillers

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi portrayed negative roles with remarkable intensity in crime thriller Vikram Vedha

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's portrayal of a gangster in the movie Kabali was a departure from his usual roles.

Arvind Swamy

His portrayal of villains in films like Thani Oruvan and Dhruva has been widely appreciated.

Ramachandran Raju

Ramachandran Raju played a menacing villain in KGF part 1.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has delivered impactful negative roles in numerous crime thrillers like Pokiri.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has several times delivered notable performance as an antagonist.

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu has successfully transitioned to playing antagonist roles, delivering powerful performances.

Vikram

Vikram’s performance was well-received as a villain in Iru Mugan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role is notable in Lucifer.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil played a villainous role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

