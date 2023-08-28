Top 10 South Indian actors who played villains in crime thrillers

South Indian actors who turned dreadful villains in crime thriller moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi portrayed negative roles with remarkable intensity in crime thriller Vikram VedhaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's portrayal of a gangster in the movie Kabali was a departure from his usual roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His portrayal of villains in films like Thani Oruvan and Dhruva has been widely appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramachandran Raju played a menacing villain in KGF part 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Raj has delivered impactful negative roles in numerous crime thrillers like Pokiri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati has several times delivered notable performance as an antagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagapathi Babu has successfully transitioned to playing antagonist roles, delivering powerful performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram’s performance was well-received as a villain in Iru Mugan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role is notable in Lucifer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil played a villainous role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!