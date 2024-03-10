Top 10 South Indian actors who will be box office kings in 2024
Nishant
Mar 10, 2024
Kamal Haasan has a stacked upcoming lineup for 2024 with movies like Indian 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Thug Life and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth will continue his run in the movies with movies like Vettaiyan and Thalaivar scheduled for a release this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superstar Prabhas will continue his good run in the industry with movies like Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is expected to take over the Box Office on its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NTR Jr. will feature in Devara Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay could potentially be seen in the last movie of his career before he starts his political career with the movie GOAT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidhuthalai Part 2 will also release this year with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya will feature in period drama Kanguva alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal will be seen in his upcoming period drama with the title Barroz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF star Yash could be seen in the 3rd part of the movie alongside another title called Toxic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
