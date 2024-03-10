Top 10 South Indian actors who will be box office kings in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Kamal Haasan has a stacked upcoming lineup for 2024 with movies like Indian 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Thug Life and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth will continue his run in the movies with movies like Vettaiyan and Thalaivar scheduled for a release this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Superstar Prabhas will continue his good run in the industry with movies like Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is expected to take over the Box Office on its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR Jr. will feature in Devara Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay could potentially be seen in the last movie of his career before he starts his political career with the movie GOAT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidhuthalai Part 2 will also release this year with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya will feature in period drama Kanguva alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal will be seen in his upcoming period drama with the title Barroz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF star Yash could be seen in the 3rd part of the movie alongside another title called Toxic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you stunned

 

 Find Out More