Top 10 South Indian actors with massive fan following

The South Indian film industry has a plethora of actors who are popular across the globe and the country for their charm, style, performance and fan following.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Aug 10, 2023

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction. He has fans across the country.

Prabhas

Prabhas became popular with Baahubali and has huge fan following across the world now.

Yash

Yash became popular with KGF and has huge stardom.

Dulquer Salmaan

This Malayalam actor is followed by youngsters on a massive level.

Jr NTR

Tarak has become popular across the world with RRR. He has a massive fan following.

Allu Arjun

Fondly called as Icon Star, this Pushpa 2 actor is popular for his style and performance.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay has a huge fan following across the country, especially in the South.

Kamal Haasan

He has worked in multiple languages and has earned massive fan following.

Suriya Shivakumar

Suriya has done only Tamil films till now but is followed by millions on social media.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has a huge number of female fans for his charm on the big screen.

