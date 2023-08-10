Top 10 South Indian actors with massive fan following

The South Indian film industry has a plethora of actors who are popular across the globe and the country for their charm, style, performance and fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction. He has fans across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas became popular with Baahubali and has huge fan following across the world now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash became popular with KGF and has huge stardom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam actor is followed by youngsters on a massive level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tarak has become popular across the world with RRR. He has a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fondly called as Icon Star, this Pushpa 2 actor is popular for his style and performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay has a huge fan following across the country, especially in the South.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has worked in multiple languages and has earned massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya has done only Tamil films till now but is followed by millions on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu has a huge number of female fans for his charm on the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!