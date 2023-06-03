Top 10 South Indian Actors with the maximum number of hits

A look at top South stars with maximum hits. The numbers mentioned are approximate.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest South Indian actors ever with more than 168 films. And around 128 of them have been hits.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has appeared in more than 200 films and has delivered more than 98 hits.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has appeared in approximately more than 150 films and his biggest hit was Khaidi No. 150.

Mahesh Babu

The Prince of Tollywood has appeared in around 27 films and 24 have been hit.

Vijay

Actor Vijay has played lead in around 66 films and there have been barely any flops. Mersal is his biggest flops.

Suriya

Suriya has appeared in 40 plus films and more than 30 have been hit.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar has appeared in approx 60 plus films and more than 50 have been hit. Viswasam is his biggest!

Prabhas

Prabhas has appeared in more than 20 films and his biggest has been Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has delivered more than 15 hits with his Pushpa being the biggest.

Dhanush

Dhanush is also on this list with more than 20 hits in his name.

