Top 10 South Indian Actors with the maximum number of hits

A look at top South stars with maximum hits. The numbers mentioned are approximate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Rajinikanth is one of the biggest South Indian actors ever with more than 168 films. And around 128 of them have been hits.
Kamal Haasan has appeared in more than 200 films and has delivered more than 98 hits.
Chiranjeevi has appeared in approximately more than 150 films and his biggest hit was Khaidi No. 150.
The Prince of Tollywood has appeared in around 27 films and 24 have been hit.
Actor Vijay has played lead in around 66 films and there have been barely any flops. Mersal is his biggest flops.
Suriya has appeared in 40 plus films and more than 30 have been hit.
Ajith Kumar has appeared in approx 60 plus films and more than 50 have been hit. Viswasam is his biggest!
Prabhas has appeared in more than 20 films and his biggest has been Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Allu Arjun has delivered more than 15 hits with his Pushpa being the biggest.
Dhanush is also on this list with more than 20 hits in his name.
