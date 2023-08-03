Top 10 South Indian actresses and actors and their best friends from film industry

These actors are best friends who cannot celebrate their big days and special moments without each other

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah

Both Kajal and Tamannaah share a great rapport and bonding as friends.

Mohanlal and Mammootty

Mohanlal and Mammootty have known each other for decades and share a friendly and healthy relationship off-screen.

Prabhas and Gopichand

Gopichand is said to be one of Prabhas's closest friends in the industry, and they share a strong bond.

Manchu Lakshmi and Rakul Preet

Both actresses are best friends for more than a decade now.

Ram Charan and Rana

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati are childhood friends and their friendship is widely acknowledged in the industry.

Ram Charan and Sharwanand

These two actors have studied together right from schooling days and share a friendly relationship.

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza

They worked together and ended as best friends for a lifetime.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

They have known each other for several decades and share a deep bond of friendship.

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan are also best friends since childhood and share a great bond.

Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya

Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim always flaunt their friendship on social media as well.

