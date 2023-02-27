Top 10 South Indian actresses and Bollywood divas with dimpled smiles

There are many south and Bollywood actresses whose biggest asset is their dimpled smile. Here, take a look at the list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Manushi Chhillar

The Prithviraj star loves to flaunt her pretty dimples in all her snaps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalini Pandey

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress has cute dimples which she keeps showing on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Her natural beauty and breathtaking smile has won the hearts of everyone and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

She is known as the dimple queen of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

She has natural beauty and her dimples enhance the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Her dimples totally make us blush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Her infectious smile is something to die for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Her dimples are totally cuteness overloaded.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

How is the actress so hot and her smile is so jaw dropping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

This smile of the actress sends current in our heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rana Naidu, Love At First Kiss, You 4 and more Top 10 releases on Netflix in March 2023

 

 Find Out More