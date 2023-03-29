Top 10 South Indian actresses and their biggest controversies

There have been many South Indian divas who have landed in a soup because of their controversial statements. Here, take a look at the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 29, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

After the actress claimed that she did not watch Kantara, moviemakers reportedly wanted her movies to be banned in Kannada.

Aishwarya-Dhanush divorce

When Dhanush had announced his separation from Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya everyone was shocked. Ten months later, the pair decided to reconcile.

Nayanthara-Vignesh’s twins

The Tamil Nadu government was not happy with the fact of Nayanthara havuing surrogate kids as it was banned in India. The pair surprised everyone by showcasing relevant documents that showed their marriage was registered.

Sai Pallavi criticised for comparing Kashmir Files to cow vigilantism

She got embroiled in a controversy when she compared Kashmir Files film to a man being killed as he was driving a vehicle carrying a cow and people think to be a Muslim.

Naresh-Pavitra Lokesh relation

Pavitra Lokesh rose to fame when her relationship with Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh created a stir. His wife created ruckus and accused Naresh of looting and cheating.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She had called Mahesh Babu’s movie poster 1: Nenokkadine as regressive.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress landed in hot water when she once said that stars engage in charitable activities only for promotions. Her comment did not gel well and she was slammed.

Jyothika

The actress reportedly faced sexual harassment in the public. A pervert was acting badly in front of her.

Trisha Krishnan

She was the main target in the Suchi Leaks scandal. Her images of cuddling Dhanush and kissing Rana surfaced on social media.

Rachita Ram

