Top 10 South Indian actresses and their biggest fears

Take a look at what makes these actresses feel uncomfortable and fearful.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Kajal Aggarwal

The Indian 2 actress has Orinthophobia, which is the fear of birds

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has Acrophobia, where she's afraid of heights

Aishwarya Rajesh

The actress has Phasmophobia, the fear of ghosts

Shriya Saran

She has Aphenphosmphobia, which means the fear of being groped in public events.

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu is fearful of horror movies and doesn't watch them

Samantha

Samantha has Claustrophobia, and she's not comfortable with elevators.

Rashmika Mandanna

She suffers from Hydrophobia and stays away from water and water sports.

Keerthy Suresh

Keeethy Suresh has a fear of watching horror films and has intense fear of ghosts.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is also afraid of watching horror movies but is ok acting in them.

