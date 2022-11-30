South Actresses Educational Qualification 

South Indian actresses are not just pretty and beautiful but also quite educated. Let's have a look at TOP 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi 

Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University. She is not a registered medical practitioner yet. 

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal 

Kajal Aggarwal has graduated in BMM, specialising in Marketing and Advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College.  

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara 

Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College. 

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna 

Rashmika is said to have a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from M. S. Ramaiah College, Bangalore. 

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah 

Tamannaah had enrolled in a correspondence course in Arts from National College. 

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Samantha has a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College. 

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

PS 1 actress has a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from an all women's college, Ethiraj College. 

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty 

Anushka Shetty graduated from the Mount Caramel college with a degree in Computer Applications.  

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde 

Pooja Hegde is graduated with a degree in commerce from M. M. K. College. 

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh 

Keerthy Suresh joined the Pearl Academy wherein she pursued a degree in fashion design. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt in Top 10 saree looks

 Find Out More