South Indian actresses are not just pretty and beautiful but also quite educated. Let's have a look at TOP 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications.Source: Bollywood
Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University. She is not a registered medical practitioner yet.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal has graduated in BMM, specialising in Marketing and Advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika is said to have a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from M. S. Ramaiah College, Bangalore.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah had enrolled in a correspondence course in Arts from National College.Source: Bollywood
Samantha has a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College.Source: Bollywood
PS 1 actress has a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from an all women's college, Ethiraj College.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty graduated from the Mount Caramel college with a degree in Computer Applications.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde is graduated with a degree in commerce from M. M. K. College.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh joined the Pearl Academy wherein she pursued a degree in fashion design.Source: Bollywood
