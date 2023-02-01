Top 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications

From Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah Bhatia; here is a list of educational qualifications of these South Indian actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia did a correspondence course in arts from National College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz reportedly completed her education at the University of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan completed her bachelor's in business administration from Ethiraj college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has completed her graduation in BMM and has specialized in Marketing and advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan actress Nayanthara completed her bachelor's in English literature from Marthoma college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 at Tbilisi State Medical university.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna did her bachelors in psychology, journalism, and English literature from M. S. Ramaiah College, Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed her degree in commerce from Stella Maris College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh completed her degree in fashion design from Pearl academy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty completed her graduation from Mount Caramel college and got a degree in computer applications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!