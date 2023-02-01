Top 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications

From Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah Bhatia; here is a list of educational qualifications of these South Indian actresses.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia did a correspondence course in arts from National College.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz reportedly completed her education at the University of Mumbai.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan completed her bachelor's in business administration from Ethiraj college.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has completed her graduation in BMM and has specialized in Marketing and advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram college.

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara completed her bachelor's in English literature from Marthoma college.

Sai Pallavi

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 at Tbilisi State Medical university.

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna did her bachelors in psychology, journalism, and English literature from M. S. Ramaiah College, Bangalore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed her degree in commerce from Stella Maris College.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh completed her degree in fashion design from Pearl academy.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty completed her graduation from Mount Caramel college and got a degree in computer applications.

