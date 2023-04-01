Top 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications will inspire you

Take a look at the educational qualifications of south Indian actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Nayanthara

Nayanthara did schooling at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School and holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

Anushka Shetty

She holds a degree of Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College.

Sai Pallavi

Sai dreamt to become a doctor and hold an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University.

Shruti Haasan

After completing her schooling in Chennai, she moved to Mumbai to study psychology at St. Andrew’s College.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen studied journalism at Manipal University.

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress studied a pre-university course at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts. She later pursued a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.

Trisha Krishnan

She completed her bachelor's in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She completed a degree in commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Kajal Agarwal

She is a mass media student with a specialization in marketing and advertising.

Priyamani

The Family Man actress holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology

