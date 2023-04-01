Top 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications will inspire you

Take a look at the educational qualifications of south Indian actressesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
Nayanthara did schooling at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School and holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She holds a degree of Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai dreamt to become a doctor and hold an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After completing her schooling in Chennai, she moved to Mumbai to study psychology at St. Andrew’s College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithya Menen studied journalism at Manipal University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa actress studied a pre-university course at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts. She later pursued a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She completed her bachelor's in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She completed a degree in commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a mass media student with a specialization in marketing and advertising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man actress holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
