Top 10 South Indian actresses and their first job and salary will shock you

We have made a compilation of South Indian heroine's first pay cheques and jobs which will stun you for sure. Check it out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress did her acting debut with Kirik Party for which she was paid reportedly Rs 1.5 lakh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Oo Antava actress had earned Rs 500 for being a hostess in a hotel when she was in class 10.

Nayanthara

The actress was a TV presenter before she joined the entertainment industry.

Trisha Krishnan

The actress was paid Rs 500 for playing the role of a supporting actress in her film Jodi.

Shruti Haasan

At the age of six she had first crooned a song in her dad's movie Thevar Magan.

Kajal Aggarwal

She played a supporting role in her film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na with which she did her acting debut.

Namrata Shirodkar

She worked as a model and was also Miss India in 1993.

Pooja Hegde

The actress reportedly took Rs 30 lakh for her movie Mugamoodi.

Nithiya Menen

It was at 17 when she played a supporting role in 7 O' Clock in 2006.

