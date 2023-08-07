Top 10 South Indian actresses and their most captivating roles on screen

These actresses have done a great job on the big screen with their performances. Take a look at who they are.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Keerthy Suresh - Mahanati

She portrayed the legendary South Indian actress Savitri in the film. Her performance in the movie was highly praised, and she received National Film Award for Best Actress.

Payal Rajput - RX 100

In the romantic drama RX 100, Payal Rajput played the role of Indu, a bold and passionate woman. Her performance in the film was appreciated for its intensity and emotional depth.

Sai Pallavi - Fidaa

Sai Pallavi captured hearts with her endearing performance as Bhanumathi in the Telugu romantic film Fidaa. Her portrayal of a spirited village girl won widespread acclaim.

Samantha - Majili

In the emotional drama Majili, Samantha delivered a powerful performance as Sravani. Her portrayal of a woman who goes through various emotional phases received praise from both critics and audiences.

Mrunal Thakur - Sita Ramam

Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam, a romantic drama. She played the lead role of Janaki, a strong and independent woman.

Trisha - 96

Trisha's portrayal of the mature and emotionally complex character earned widespread acclaim. Trisha's performance was one of the highlights of the film, which was widely appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Nithya Menen - Thiruchitrambalam

Nithya Menen's character is a prominent figure in the story, and Nithya's acting prowess was evident in portraying the multi-dimensional character with finesse.

Ritu Varma - Pelli Choopulu

Ritu Varma's natural and relatable portrayal of the ambitious and independent woman resonated with the audience, making her an overnight sensation.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya - Baby

The film follows the journey of a strong-willed woman facing various challenges in life. Vaishnavi's performance was appreciated for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Rashmika - Dear Comrade

Rashmika's portrayal of Lily in the romantic drama Dear Comrade was widely praised. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda and her emotionally charged performance made a significant impact on the audience.

