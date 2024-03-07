Top 10 South Indian actresses and their net worth
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Keerthy Suresh reportedly has a net worth of Rs 41 crores.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly has a net worth of Rs 80 crores.
Anushka Shetty reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 110 crores.
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly has a net worth of Rs 45 crores.
Pooja Hegde reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 50 crores.
Trisha Krishnan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 85 crores.
Sai Pallavi reportedly has a net worth of Rs 47 crores.
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly has a net worth of Rs Rs. 110 crores.
Kajal Aggarwal reportedly has a net worth of Rs 67 crores.
Nayanthara reportedly has a net worth of Rs 183 crores.
