Top 10 South Indian actresses and their net worth

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Keerthy Suresh reportedly has a net worth of Rs 41 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly has a net worth of Rs 80 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 110 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly has a net worth of Rs 45 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 50 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 85 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi reportedly has a net worth of Rs 47 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly has a net worth of Rs Rs. 110 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal reportedly has a net worth of Rs 67 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara reportedly has a net worth of Rs 183 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image (4497)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image (4496)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare secrets very less people know of

 

 Find Out More