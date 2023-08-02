Top 10 South Indian actresses and their real age

Here take a look at the list of South Indian actresses who defy their age.

Aug 02, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's real age is 36.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's real age is 27.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is 40.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is 33.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is 32.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's age is 37.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's age is 38.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is also 38.

Nithiya Menen

Nithiya Menen is 35.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is 31.

