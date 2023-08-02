Top 10 South Indian actresses and their real age

Here take a look at the list of South Indian actresses who defy their age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's real age is 36.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's real age is 27.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan is 40.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is 33.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is 32.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan's age is 37.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara's age is 38.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is also 38.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithiya Menen is 35.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian actresses look as young as their age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian divas look too sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!