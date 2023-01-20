Top 10 South Indian actresses and their real age

There are many South Indian actresses who do not look like their age. Here, take a look at how old your favourite South Indian divas are.

Jan 20, 2023

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali 2 Conclusion actress was born on November 7, 1981 and is 41-years-of age.

Kajal Aggarwal

The pretty mother was born on June 19,1985 and as of now is 37-years-old.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress was born on April 28, 1987 and as of now her age is 35.

Tamannaaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress was born on December 21, 1989 and her age now is 33.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar was born on November 18, 1984 and her age is 38 as of now.

Trisha Krishnan

The PSI actress was born on May 4 1983 and as of now her age is 39.

Ileana D'Cruz

The Barfi actress is 36-years-old and was born on November 1, 1986.

Shruti Haasan

The Luck actress was born on January 28, 1986 and now her age is 36.

Hansika Motwani

The star was born on August 9, 1991 and her age is 31 as of now.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam 2 actress was born on September 11, 1982 and her age is 40 as of now.

