Trisha Krishnan

The actress got her sun sign reportedly inked on the backside of her palm.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has a tattoo on her right hand which means irreplaceable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reportedly, she has inked the name of her husband Chay aka Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib.

Namrata Shirodkar

The former Miss India has the name of her husband Mahesh Babu on her forearm. She has also inked the names of her children Sitara and Gautam in Devanagri style, reportedly.

Shruti Hassan

Reportedly the diva has tattooeed her name in Tamil on her back. It looks super sultry.

Ashu Reddy

The Bigg Boss Telugu contestant who has been a fan of Pawan Kalyan has got his name inked on her body.

Illeana D'Cruz

The tattoo of the actress on her hand represents herself and her sisters.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress has a tattoo on her leg which reportedly represents a free soul and also denotes feminity.

Nayanthara

South star Nayanthara who dated Prabhudeva reportedly for four years had a tattoo dedicated to the star on her arm. She later modified it to positivity.

Amala Paul

The actress reportedly has a Mandala tattoo on her back which is reportedly the sign of perfection.

