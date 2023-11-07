Top 10 South Indian actresses blessed with the prettiest lips

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna set the temperature soaring with her cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia's infectious smile will leave you asking for more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde's killer smile will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansika Motwani has always left everyone stunned with her looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal pictures are a treat for all her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi star Raashii Khanna gives us all reasons to drool over her smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan's smile will take away your breath for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns on the heat with her hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh has always been ruling hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krithi Shetty's cute smile will set your heart racing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 films that got banned in theatres but are available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More