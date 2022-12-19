The actress made a sexy statement in a white saree with statement jhumkas that did all the talking.Source: Bollywood
The Yashoda actress looked hot in this off-white drape and blouse from House of Three Studio.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen at an award function in a white saree where she kept her hair open. Her beauty got enhanced with large earrings.Source: Bollywood
The actress can put everyone's beauty to shame as she knows to look gorgeous to her utmost level in a white saree.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked sultry in this white transparent saree which was designed by Anisha.Source: Bollywood
She looked like a drawing in this white saree that had great embroidery.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian beauty looked like a painting in this traditional white saree and we cannot stop staring at the same.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress loves to wear white sarees and her Instagram posts says a lot about the same.Source: Bollywood
This snap of the actress sitting on a scooter in a white saree which surely take your breath away.Source: Bollywood
She took the internet by storm in a lacy white saree that had high neck full sleeves designer blouse.Source: Bollywood
