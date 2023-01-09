Top 10 South Indian actresses caught without makeup

If you have not seen your favourite South Indian actresses without makeup, here take a look at the same right here which will leave you surprised.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Amala Paul

She looks very beautiful both with and without makeup. This snap is the proof of the same.

Keerthy Suresh

The diva likes to often flaunt her natural skin. She used to have dark circles, reportedly but she learnt to accept the same.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress has shiny skin as when she was a kid her mom used to apply papaya and bananas on her skin.

Ileana D'Cruz

The diva keeps posting selfies on her social media handle whre she is de-glam and it is wow.

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress looks like a goddess without makeup. What do you think about the same?

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress looks so pretty that she does not need any form of makeup.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The south star often posts snaps of herself in her natural self which is breathtakingly beautiful.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar is known for her natural looks and loves to be without makeup, many times.

Kajal Aggarwal

She often posts deglam snaps on her social media handle which are totally impressive.

Shruti Haasan

In this picture, the south beauty has done minimum makeup and is looking all things glam.

