Top 10 South Indian actresses dish out hairstyle inspiration this festive season

There are many South Indian actresses who are known for their unique hairstyles and often dish out fashionable goals in the same. Here, take a look at the same.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South Indian actress did a simple hairstyle of centre parting and kept her tresses loose.

Shruti Haasan

If you want a straight and a sleek look then all you need to do is keep your tresses open and team it up with a white saree.

Taapsee Pannu

If you have short hair then go for a French braid which will make you look sexy.

Pooja Hegde

The diva is known for her pretty tresses which she likes flaunting. You can wear a gajra bun if you have to attend a wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna

The festive season is here and if you want a new hairdo then opt for a wavy hairstyle as Rashmika did.

Rakul Preet Singh

All you need to do is a bun if you have long tresses like Rakul Preet. This is one of our favourite looks.

Kajal Aggarwal

If you have a wedding occassion to attend then keep your tresses open like Kajal did.

Sai Pallavi

If you have curly tresses then keep them open like Sai has done and be the star of the function.

Nayanthara

A high pony tail with a traditional kurta is never out of fashion, like Nayanthara did.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

If you have a puja to attend and want to look elegant then all you need to do is a half up and down hairstyle.

