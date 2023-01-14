Top 10 South Indian actresses' gym looks

There are many South Indian beauties who love going to the gym and are dedicated to fitness. Take a look at their gym photos which will inspire you to sweat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh

She likes to wear her workout outfits like a boss and loves doing intense workouts in the same.

Rashmika Mandanna

It goes without saying that the actress is insanely fit and does not shy from showing off her toned body in gym attires.

Trisha Krishnan

The PS1 star is devoted to fitness and is often seen slogging it out at the gym.

Raashi Khanna

The star looks different in gym clothes. She likes to keep her focus intact in fitness.

Pooja Hegde

The South Indian star has a body to die for and is frequently seen going to the gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Queen Sam undeniably is the fittest South Indian star. There is no doubt in the same.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South star is often seen flaunting her gym toned body on her social media handle.

Shruti Haasan

The actress loves to do playful workouts and her gym wardrobe is crazy.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar has bulit a sexy body all thanks to her dedication to fitness.

Kajal Aggarwal

The South actress has a body to die for and swears by weight training.

