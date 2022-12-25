TOP 10 South Indian Actresses in dreamy lehengas 

Need Lehenga inspiration this wedding season? Here we are with a list of the TOP 10 South Indian Actresses in amazing lehengas...Source: Bollywood
A white and blue lehenga with the smallest choli and a dupatta draped like a cape, Pooja Hedge is a vision in this one.Source: Bollywood
A sequined lehenga in blush pink gives out the perfect girl-next-door vibes, just like Kajal Aggarwal here.Source: Bollywood
Opt for some earthy hues if you are bored with the same colours. Here's Rakulpreet Singh's lehenga for inspiration...Source: Bollywood
We just love this still from Fida. Sai Pallavi looks oh so pretty here.Source: Bollywood
Let the Karnataka beauty teach you how to spice it up in a red-hot lehenga.Source: Bollywood
If you are a waterbaby like Tamannaah, opt for tones of blue and green. We love the choli that Tamannaah is wearing.Source: Bollywood
The newly married bride loves pink a lot. Here's a throwback from her brother's wedding.Source: Bollywood
Bring out the nature enthusiast in you just like Keerthy Suresh. The mint green lehenga with white floral work is a beauty!Source: Bollywood
A heavily floral lehenga choli for the girl-next-door beauty within you. Samantha looks gorgeous!Source: Bollywood
A polka-dotted lehenga never fails to mesmerize.Source: Bollywood
