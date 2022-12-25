TOP 10 South Indian Actresses in dreamy lehengas 

Need Lehenga inspiration this wedding season? Here we are with a list of the TOP 10 South Indian Actresses in amazing lehengas...

Pooja Hegde

A white and blue lehenga with the smallest choli and a dupatta draped like a cape, Pooja Hedge is a vision in this one. 

Kajal Aggarwal

A sequined lehenga in blush pink gives out the perfect girl-next-door vibes, just like Kajal Aggarwal here. 

Rakulpreet Singh

Opt for some earthy hues if you are bored with the same colours. Here's Rakulpreet Singh's lehenga for inspiration...

Saipallavi 

We just love this still from Fida. Sai Pallavi looks oh so pretty here. 

Rashmika Mandanna

Let the Karnataka beauty teach you how to spice it up in a red-hot lehenga. 

Tamannaah 

If you are a waterbaby like Tamannaah, opt for tones of blue and green. We love the choli that Tamannaah is wearing. 

Hansika Motwani 

The newly married bride loves pink a lot. Here's a throwback from her brother's wedding. 

Keerthy Suresh 

Bring out the nature enthusiast in you just like Keerthy Suresh. The mint green lehenga with white floral work is a beauty! 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

A heavily floral lehenga choli for the girl-next-door beauty within you. Samantha looks gorgeous! 

Raashii Khanna 

A polka-dotted lehenga never fails to mesmerize. 

