Top 10 South Indian actresses in rain soaked looks will leave you drooling
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia in the Paiya movie rain song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran seduces as she gets drenched in rain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara showing her hot moves soaked in rain
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan’s sultry moves during the rain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty enjoying the rain in the movie Baladur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani looks sexy after being drenched in rain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Agarwal living the monsoon life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani showing her hot moves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan is enjoying romantic rain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D’cruz looks sizzling dancing in rain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Trail and more courtroom dramas to watch on OTT
Find Out More