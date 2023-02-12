Top 10 South Indian actresses in stunning bridal avatar

From Jawan actress Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Hansika Motwani; here is a list of South Indian actresses who looked stunning in their bridal looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a red silk saree on her wedding day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal wore a red lehenga with embroidery work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara looked like a royal princess in red saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani was one of the beautiful South Indian brides ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran looked every bit royal herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranitha Subhash made for a beautiful traditional bride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore a white saree and kept her look simple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She opted for a cream saree on her special day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress VJ Mahalakshmi's bridal look will make you go aww.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamna Kasim aka Poorma looked stunning in every frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!