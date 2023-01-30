Top 10 South Indian actresses inspired honeymoon looks

There are many South Indian actresses whose hot photos will inspire you to wear the outfits for your honeymoon. Check out their photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia

If you are planning to holiday at Maldives then slay in this beachy look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

If you want to explore the world together with your husband then wear a ruffled sleeves off-shoulder top like the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

The diva is turning up the heat in a black corset dress which is superhot for the bedroom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Wear a black saree with a sleeveless blouse if you want to make your man drool over you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

Wear a simple blue saree and look lovely during your honeymoon travel time, like the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

If you want to make your beloved feel jealous then wear this racy black top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Look hot and sensational in a white coloured bikini as Pooja. This snap is surely scintillating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz

Embrace your curves in a red coloured bikini like the Barfi actress did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiya Menen

The South Indian actress looked likw a vision in white in a sexy Indian dress which you too can wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

If you have a perfect body then wear this blue coloured bikini like the actress for your beach goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: Check ugliest fights of the season

 

 Find Out More