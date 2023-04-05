Top 10 South Indian actresses inspired meaningful baby names for little girls and daughters

There are many South Indian actresses whose names are very inspiring and you can keep if you have been blessed with a baby girl lately. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023
The meaning of Kajal stands for beauty which the actress surely is. It is also associated with talent and also means confident and hope.
Samantha is a combination of dual words and is a feminisation of Samuelis. It means as told by God.
The meaning of the Pushpa actress name means ray of light, sun rays, brilliant and also means sunshine which she surely is.
The name of the actress emans noble. Her name arrives from Latin Patricia which is basically given to a female.
Her name means desire or wish. The name comes from the Hindu and Urdu language and is also associated with the name of the actress.
The name of the South Indian beauty means someone who has the ability to persuade someone effortlessly.
In Persian, the name means grace or fervour. In Indian, it means ray of light in the Sanskrit language, which the actress surely is.
Nithiya means forever and reportedly those who have this name have a very positive aspect towards looking at life.
Shruti means having the knowledge. It also means brilliant, energetic, enthusiastic, loving and adventurous.
Her name means worship, faith. In Moon sign, the name Pooja is associated with someone who is very philosophical.
