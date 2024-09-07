Top 10 South Indian actresses inspired trendy hairstyles to try this Ganesh Chaturthi

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2024

Sai Pallavi's hairstyle in this picture will make you go weak in the knees.

Keerthy Suresh has surely upped her style game and how!

Tamannaah Bhatia looks amazing in high ponytail and her curly hairstyle will leave you wanting for more.

Mrunal Thakur's hairstyle is one of the simple and easy styles that you can try this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nithya Menon's curly hairstyle raises the temperature soaring.

Rashmika Mandanna's picture in this ethnic wear has won million of hearts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulls off any hairdo with much ease; here's proof.

Trisha Krishnan looks drop dead gorgeous in this picture and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Nayanthara slays in every style and impresses everyone with her uber hot looks.

Anushka Shetty is a diva and she loves to stay simple.

