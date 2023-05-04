Top 10 South Indian actresses look like angels in pure white
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is a sight of elegance in this white lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks graceful in this white saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Birthday girl Trisha Krishnan in a white lacy saree looks the sweetest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A white dress like Pooja Hegde's is what we need for summers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan looks so elegant in this white outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is the prettiest in white.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia looks hot in a white gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is a white denim queen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty is obsessed with the colour white.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithiya Menen in a white lace dress looks the cutest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Educational qualifications of Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and family
Find Out More